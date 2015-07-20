Insane Clown Posse's Shaggy 2 Dope: the 10 records that changed my life

Detroit rap duo Insane Clown Posse first took on the currently hot-button issue of the Confederate flag in 1992 with the song Your Rebel Flag on their album Carnival Of Carnage.

Group members Violent J (Joe Bruce) and Shaggy 2 Dope (Joe Utsler) again set their sights on what they see as a divisive symbol on the Confederate Flag from their recently released 13th studio album, The Marvelous Missing Link: Lost.

“The sound is more new school, but the message is still the same,” says Shaggy 2 Dope. “I get offended when I see a rebel flag, and I wasn’t even around in slave days. The gall that people have to slap that thing on their cars or porches – it’s like a big ‘fuck you’ to so many people. So we’re giving it right back to them. It’s crazy to me that people stand by a flag that represents pure hate. Time for that to end.”

For those keeping score at home, The Marvelous Missing Link: Lost is the third Joker Card in the second deck of the Dark Carnival saga – ICP began this series with Carnival Of Carnage. We don’t do Joker’s Cards in a straight row, though – we like to record other stuff between all that,” Shaggy 2 Dope explains.

“We were doing some new music recently, and one day we said, ‘Oh, shit, this is another Joker’s Card.’ So here we are, putting a new Joker on you all.”

Unlike other ICP releases that feature broad comedy, the lyrical content of Lost is dark and serious, which will be lightened to some extent on the album’s companion piece, Found, due out July 31. “Lost is straight-up real all the way,” Shaggy 2 Dope notes.

“It’s bumpin’ ass sinister. On the first ride, we talk about missing in your life, and Found is going to be the answer; it takes place after you discovered the secret. So this is the heavier record, and Found will be more lighthearted.”

Active since 1989, ICP have established a loyal audience of fans known as “Juggalos,” and the duo plan to reward the faithful with shows going into the fall. Their 16th annual Gathering Of The Juggalos is set for July 22-25th in Thornville, Ohio. “That should be a super-duper good time,” Shaggy 2 Dope enthuses.

"We’ve got a big history, and we aim to celebrate it. We see our influence, but we’re hungry and we’ve got our ear to the street.

"If young bucks roll with our old stuff, that’s cool, but it’s not gonna stop us from staying fresh all the time.”

Insane Clown Posse’s The Marvelous Missing Link: Lost can be purchased on iTunes. On the following pages, Shaggy 2 Dope runs down the 10 records that changed his life.