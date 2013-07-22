In pictures: Vitalic's Dijon studio

Vitalic is a man who knows what he wants. He doesn’t always know how to get what he wants, but as far as he’s concerned, in terms of his music that’s no bad thing. He had his first release on DJ Hell’s Gigolo Records, a debut album on PIAS and has remixed some of Electronic music’s most respected artists, including Daft Punk, Björk and Jean Michel Jarre.

The Frenchman, real name Pascal Arbez, started his music-making career on an MS-20 and an Ensoniq Mirage sampler, spending countless hours cutting his teeth by learning to program his synths to mimic his hero Jarre’s unique tones. His first single, La Rock 01, released in 2001, became a summer anthem and four years later his debut album, OK Cowboy, matched its acclaim. Two albums and a whole heap of remixes later and he’s currently embarking on an epic tour, incorporating visuals and a live band. We take a look around Vitalic’s studio in Dijon, France, see his approach to music-making and hear about his ever-morphing studio gear.