In pictures: Stereo MCs' London studio

Anyone who was around in the early ’90s will remember the hypnotic grooves emanating from Stereo MCs’ portfolio of Top 20 hit singles including Connected, Step It Up and Ground Level.

Struggling to deal with the demands that success placed upon them, the band retreated at their peak to set up their own label and publishing company, and remixed the likes of Madonna, U2, Electronic and PM Dawn under the pseudonym Ultimatum.

Headed by founder members, Rob Birch and Nick Hallam, Stereo MCs returned eight years later with a mix album in association with Studio !K7’s DJ-Kicks series. The release triggered a full return to action for the band, with several albums to follow, the latest being the self-assured Emperor’s Nightingale in 2011.

More recently, Birch and Hallam have re-established their relationship with Fetisch of German electronic band Terranova. The collective put out tracks on Stereo MCs’ Gee Street label in the ’90s and have continued their lengthy association by forming their own Connected label. Two collaborative releases have showcased Stereo MCs’ still recognisable sound, moving deeper into the techno sphere – but there’s more to come