In pictures: Soundworks Studios, Leeds

The main control room is based around the 64-channel SSL 4064 E-Series console equipped with G-series computer. Will tells us he found it while hunting for bargains on eBay.

“It turned out that it was from Parr Street Studios in Liverpool and I’d already worked on it with Embrace. I like the E-Series because it’s the first generation and it’s just got something about it. They’re proper rock ’n’ roll desks, but they’re also incredibly versatile.

“The EQ can be quite sweet or very nasty - it’s just vicious. The mic amps are really in-your-face, extremely high level. I don’t really use the automation that much. I just set all the faders to zero and send stuff down channels from the computer.”