In pictures: Sharam Jey's plush studio

Like so many pros, Sharam has a Mac running Logic, but what are his other software favourites? “I’ve just discovered the plug-ins from TAL [Togu Audio Line]. They feature quite a lot of great instruments that are based on old Roland synths and sound quite a lot like the original models. I’m also using Sylenth1 from Lennar Digital.

“What I was finding really difficult to get were good and broad-sounding reverb plug-ins. But recently I found the Toraverb from D16 Group and I’m really happy that I managed to find it after searching for something similar for so long.”