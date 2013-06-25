In pictures: Luke Solomon's studio

“At home I still have turntables because I enjoy playing records. All the early tracks for Classic [Records] were on acetate and that’s what I’d play, lugging them around. They’d sound great for like a minute and then were ruined.

"Then I started on CDs – there was a Denon CD player at Bar Rumba, but I also played from cassettes! As more music became available digitally, CDs just made sense. Now, for the last year and a half I’ve been using USB on [Pioneer] CDJ-2000s, which I love. I feel like a massive cheat walking into the club with a tiny USB stick! [Laughs]. I still gravitate back to records, and at home I love playing them. The kids like it too, they love watching them and pulling them out. I’m kind of torn between two lovers. If I could afford to travel with vinyl as well as taking USBs I would. I use Serato and Traktor every now and again. I learned in case I turned up at some club and they don’t have 2000s.

“I’m not one of those people that says ‘Oh no, you have to play records – that was the original form of DJing’. If you play good music, it doesn’t matter what format it’s on. The skill of being a DJ is making people dance. Be it for two, three, five or seven hours, take them on a journey, and have that depth of knowledge of music – all kinds of music. That’s the skill, for me.