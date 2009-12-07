In pictures: Kraak and Smaak's studio

We mentioned that the band are famed for their live shows, and this is perhaps because they are very much ‘live’ performances. “We try and play as many parts as possible using musicians, and then we’ll have other parts running from a laptop using Cubase,” reveals Oscar. “On top of that I’ll play the Rhodes or Clavinet while also having an MS10, Solina String Ensemble and Moog Liberation to play with. Mark and Wim will use Kaoss Pads, samplers and CDJs to cut and chop samples and effects on top.”