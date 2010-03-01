In pictures: Joris Voorn's home studio

Joris has a small but significant stack of outboard gear - he describes the Zoom 9150 delay (third from top) as being “really simple, but very nice to use”. Then there’s the Lexicon MPX1 reverb: “I bought this a while ago; again it was used on the track MPX309 - hence the reason it’s called MPX309. I haven’t used it at all really after that but it being on that record meant that it paid for itself.”

Finally, Joris has TL Audio’s C-1 (bottom): “I used to use this as a master bus compressor, but I try to keep the mixes much more open now and don’t really need this sort of compression on the master channel.”