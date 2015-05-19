In pictures: George FitzGerald's Berlin studio

“I’ve completely changed as a producer over this period, but that’s what’s been the really fun thing. First of all, it’s been great working with people who are used to working as a band, as I’ve previously always just been a guy in a bedroom with Reason, then Ableton. You get into that mentality of sitting there and tinkering and micro-editing before things are finished. You worry a lot about each sound being perfect, but you can’t do that and actually that can end up with you making quite sterile music.

“What’s quite fun with hardware is that it’s all about hitting record, letting it run, doing a take or two then chopping up the audio. You then don’t have to add in all the extra details, as it’s all already there, those little bits of texture or little mistakes that you keep. It’s a really refreshing way of working.

“Most tracks started with long recorded takes like that, then there were long sessions of stripping back or adding to tracks. Lots of them took quite a long time actually, and went through quite a few different guises, but when it came to recording synths, it was always just a case of hitting record, doing a few takes and then sticking to what had been created, especially when you’re working with synths like the 101 or the MS-20 with no patch memory.

“I tried a few times to take photos of settings or whatever, but you’ve just got to get over working like that. If I wanted that sound again, I’d have to program it again, and it might sound slightly different, but that’s pretty cool in its own way.”