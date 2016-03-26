In pictures: Ed Rush and Optical's London studio

Matt: “This desk cost a fortune, about 20 grand I think. It’s an Otari Status 18R Mixing Console. We wanted a fully recallable analogue desk and there wasn’t such a thing in those days, so we had this custom built. It does actually recall mixes just for the purposes of being able to do more work on them.”

Ben: “Personally I always thought it was a bit clean-sounding. We had to add so much grit to the music we were making back then to make it pleasing to the ear. Now we use a Mackie 32-channel mixing desk.”

Matt: “We come back to it quite a lot. It’s pretty rubbish really, but in a way that’s the good thing about it; you just drive up the gains to the maximum, turn all the EQs up and it gives you some nice, crazy distortions.

“It’s very noisy, like a lot of the gear we have. If you want to mix on it you’ve got to have a perfect signal path and all the wires have to be exactly the right length.

“You have to take a lot of time and care in wiring up a studio if you want to get a great result out of it because there’s quite a lot to mixing in analogue.”