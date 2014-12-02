In pictures: Deetron's Zurich studio

Inspired by early hip-hop and Detroit techno, Swiss-born producer Deetron’s blend of classic techno, electro, latin and jazz has kept audiences chained to the dancefloor.

Deetron’s production career developed in the mid-’90s with his resident spot at the fabled Zurich club, Trax. Since then, he’s proven his versatility through a constantly expanding catalogue of remixes for classic labels such as Cosmic, Ongaku and Carl Cox’s Intec imprint.

His debut album Twisted was released on Belgium’s esteemed Music Man label and was followed, after a lengthy hiatus, by Music Over Matter last year. Deetron is now launching his own label, Character, as a platform for his own productions and others, in an ambitious attempt to move beyond dance music’s generic constraints.

We caught up with Deetron in his Zurich studio, where he showed us his current music making setup.