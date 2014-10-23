In pictures: Alexis Taylor's home studio

Alexis Taylor’s transcendent vocals will be a familiar pleasure if you’ve been a follower of Hot Chip’s musical output over the past few years. Along with their instinctive gift for knocking out floor-filling electronic gems, Hot Chip’s various members (Taylor included) appear to have a work ethos that would shame some ant colonies, with numerous extra-curricular musical activities supplementing their not inconsiderable collective 'main band' and DJing commitments.

A case in point is Await Barbarians, the beautiful new solo album from Taylor, on which he plays everything you hear within its grooves bar some strings. Think of the more laidback, reflective Hot Chip moments as a jumping off point and that’s close to the organic, downtempo flavours served up by Taylor on this, his second solo outing.

Recorded entirely in his North London home studio, Taylor has eschewed frantic club beats for an altogether more late night sound, with ancient drum boxes underpinning analogue pads, delicate guitars and that trademark voice.

Await Barbarians is a triumph of electronic subtleties and good old-fashioned songwriting, which is why Future Music were delighted to visit Alexis at his North London HQ and spend an enjoyable afternoon chatting to him about the gear he used to fashion this new album.

