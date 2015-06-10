Give your tracks cohesion with The Hoser XT 'analogue' EQ plugin

Following the release of its +10dB Bundle, Boz Digital Labs has released its second David Bendeth signature plugin in the shape of The Hoser XT.

Bendeth is an acclaimed producer/mixer and he's put his name to this emulation of a vintage Canadian hardware EQ unit. The Hoser XT is designed to be used as a channel EQ and to give your mixes a cohesive feel. Boz Digital claims that it gives you a true analogue sound without overloading your CPU.

Unlike the original hardware, The Hoser XT comes with a mid/side mode, giving you additional processing flexibility. When you buy the plugin, you also get a standard version of The Hoser, which has a more compact design and comes with the stereo/mono mode only.

You can find out more and download a demo on the Boz Digital Labs website. The Hoser XT costs $89 and is available in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats for PC and Mac. If you just want the standard version you can have that for $79.