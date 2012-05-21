Giorgio Moroder offers tribute to Donna Summer, wants to work with Rihanna

Legendary producer Giorgio Moroder has paid tribute to Donna Summer following her death last week.

Speaking ahead of the Ibiza International Music Summit, Gigwise quotes Moroder as saying: "First of all, she was a great singer and a great human being. Very funny, always ready for a joke. I must say, especially with Love To Love You, Baby we established a sound or a genre which still lives on."

Synth pioneer Moroder also produced Summer's I Feel Love, which is widely regarded as one of the most important records in dance music history.

Moroder also expressed a desire to work with two current pop artists in particular. "I'm probably going to do some songs featuring a singer - a female or group," he said.

"I like to work with female singers, which I've done a lot in my life. Rihanna would be my favourite, also Nicki Minaj would be great - those are the top girls who I would like to work with."