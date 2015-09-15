FXpansion releases 'simple but deep' Strobe2 plugin synth

Originally part of FXpansion's DCAM: Synth Squad, Strobe is an analogue-style subtractive synth. Now being sold as a standalone product, the plugin has just been updated to version 2.

Strobe2 offers a revamped arpeggiator, deeper modulation processing, preset morphing, randomising and a scalable vector interface that's designed for Retina and 4K displays.

Read more: FXpansion Cypher 2

Features carried over from its predecessor include a "super-oscillator" with stacking, detuning and sync, a warm saturating VCA, the TransMod modulation system and a powerful multimode filter.

Programming Strobe2 is said to be easy, but there are 900 presets to get you started. Sounds are said to range from vintage to futuristic in tone.

Check out the video above for a taster - you can buy Strobe2 now from the FXpansion website. Available in 32/64-bit VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats, it costs £119/$179/€165, and a demo is also available.