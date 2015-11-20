Future Music's best music tech hardware 2015: vote now!
It has been yet another awesome year for music tech hardware, but try as we might, we just can’t decide which is our favourite gear, so it’s over to you.
Who will win the battle of the audio interfaces or rise to the top of the synth pile? Here’s your chance to vote for your favourite pieces of hardware of 2015.
Click through the gallery and cast your votes now before it’s too late…
What is the best hardware synth or keyboard of 2015?
The resurgence of Roland has really buoyed this year’s selection of synths and keyboards and let’s not forget Dave Smith relaunching the Sequential brand with the Prophet-6. With so many to choose from, there can be only one.
What is the best groovebox or sampling tool of 2015?
Beatmaking is the bedrock of electronic music, but how do you construct your riddims? Do you prefer to sample or does a groovebox float your boat? In short, which is the best sampler or groovebox of 2015?
What is the best controller or sequencer of 2015?
2015 has been a great year for controllers and sequencers, with so different types on the market, but which one is best? Will a keyboard rule the roost, or can a grid-based sequencer be the leader of the pack? You decide.
What is the best audio interface of 2015?
Ah, the humble audio interface - the gateway to your DAW. With more options than a multiple choice exam, which one is king in 2015? Now's your chance to choose the best.
What is the best outboard and FX of 2015?
Any sound designer worth their salt will have an arsenal of effects to call on, and the tactile control offered by outboard gear is a big draw. But let's not let the rackmount fraternity have all the fun - this year has seen a worthy clutch of new stompboxes, too. Which one stands above all others, though?
What is the best microphone of 2015?
If you want to capture the perfect recording, no matter what the situation, using the best microphone available is key. Whether you're micing up drums, guitars or the sweet sultry tones of your voice, this year's selection of releases has seen something for everybody. Which one tops the tree, though?
What are the best headphones of 2015?
In-ear, over-ear, on-ear - there's plenty of choice in the heady world of 'phones. This year we've seen a fair few new models from the big players and some more lesser-known manufacturers, but which pair would you nail your colours to?
What are the best monitors of 2015?
Whether you monitor, mix or just listen, everyone needs a trusty pair of monitors. Out of this year's crop, which would you spend your hard earned on?
What is the best Eurorack module of 2015?
Whether you’ve already got stuck into the murky world of Euro, or are looking to dip your toe. Our guess is that you’ll already have an opinion on which is your favourite module of this year. Don’t hold back, let us know.
