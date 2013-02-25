Free music software round-up: Week 122

There's a bit of a food theme to our latest round-up, as we bring together a pancake, a flan and something with a bit of crunch.

Before you pick up your knife and fork, though, allow us to reassure you that the aforementioned products are designed to fill up your plug-in folder rather than your stomach.

If you've got a new free music software release, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

Pancake 2

CableGuys PanCake 2

Platform/format: PC, Mac/VST, AU, RTAS Download

This creative tool enables you to create complex pan modulations and gives you the ability to draw your own waveforms. The LFO can be set to free-run or sync to host, and version 2 adds a precise left/right channel volume display, LFO triggering via MIDI, a dry/wet control and a redesigned interface.

Wok Flan-W

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

This classic flanger effect has a stomp-style interface but is suitable for use on more than guitar parts. You can adjust the speed, depth and feedback of the effect.

SonicXTC filta crunch 2

SonicXTC Filta Crunch 2

Platform/format: PC/VST Download

We first encountered Filta Crunch in 2012: it recreates the popular studio insert effects chain of filter (a Moog-style one, in this case), tube amp and waveshaper. Version 2 brings added presence, an improved filter and waveshaper enhancements.