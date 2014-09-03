Focusrite iTrack Pocket promises great-sounding YouTube music videos

When you're watching videos of musicians who've posted videos of themselves playing on YouTube, what often strikes you is not the poor quality of the performance, but the low quality of the audio.

Now Focusrite wants to remedy the situation with the iTrack Pocket: a portable device that features a built-in stereo mic and a guitar input. It also serves as a cradle that's designed to hold your iPhone at the optimum angle for recording video, so framing your shot shouldn't pose a problem.

Focusrite has also released a free companion app, Impact, which enables you to record your video, process the audio using mastering effects, and then upload directly to YouTube. iTrack Pocket is compatible with other audio apps, too.

You can find out more on the Focusrite website. iTrack Pocket costs around £80/$100 and should be available soon.