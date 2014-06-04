FIRST LOOK: M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro

M-Audio's Trigger Finger Pro was one of the more popular product launches at the 2014 Winter NAMM Show, which is testament not only to the current popularity of pad-based MIDI controllers, but also to the affection that people still have for the original Trigger Finger.

M-Audio recently visited MusicRadar to give us a taste of what the device has to offer, and what became most apparent is that the company is marketing this as far more than 'just a controller'. Yes, you can use it to control anything you like, but M-Audio is keen to stress how well the Trigger Finger Pro hardware integrates with the software that comes in the box, particularly Arsenal - which can host your plugins and act as a 'bridge' between the device and your DAW - and the Air Drums drum sampler.

Check out the video above for an overview of the Trigger Finger Pro and details on how it can integrate into your current workflow. We'll have a full review soon, and you can find out more on the M-Audio website.

M-Audio has also kicked off a competition that could see you getting your music released on Toolroom Records. Find out more in the video below or on the Trigger Finger Pro contest page.