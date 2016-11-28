Erica Synths adds four new modules to its Pico range

Erica Synths has added four new modules to its diminutive Pico line. The modules in question are the SEQS, Logic, A Logic and DSP.

Here's a rundown of all four modules…

SEQS is a 4-channel sequential switch. It combines clock and/or CV signals to advance to next step and define number of steps. I can be used for switching CVs or audio sources in order to achieve distinct modulations and soundscapes.

SEQS main features

Number of switches: 4

Simultaneous switches ON -1CV control over sequence direction and length

External clock input

Channel status indication LEDs

Pico SEQS is available now for €70 (ex. VAT). More information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Pico Logic is a Boolean logic module that allows you to manage several Gate signals in advanced ways. It manages to cram a total of 16 algorithms into Pico's tiny 3HP format.

Logic main features

2 independent sections of 2 x IN and OUT

8 logic algorithms in each sections

Internal connection of inputs of both sections

Mode indication via RGB LEDs

Output signal status LEDs

Logic is priced at €80 (ex. VAT). More information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Pico A Logic is touted as Erica Synths' "CERN Hadron Collider for CVs!" The unit takes two incoming CVs and outputs momentary SUM and DIFFERENCE of both CVs, as well as following curves MAXIMUM and MINIMUM values of both CVs. Patching audio signals into both inputs will achieve distinct ring modulation and waveshaping effects.

Logic A main features

2 CV/audio inputs

Simultaneous outputs of sum, difference, maximum and minimum

Levels of both inputs

4 output signal control LEDs

Logic is priced at €70 (ex. VAT) and more information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Finally there is the Pico DSP, which is the smaller brother of the manufacturer's Black Hole DSP module. It features eight custom effects with two adjustable parameters and CV control over the first parameter.

DSP main features

8 great sounding stereo custom effects

2 adjustable parameters per effect

CV control over the first parameter

Dry/Wet control

Stereo output

Colour coded effects selection

Pico DSP is priced at €120 (ex. VAT) and more information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Check out a more in-depth demo of the DSP in action, courtesy of Ben at DivKidVideo.