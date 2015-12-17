Elektron wants to tidy up your studio with new Audio/CV splitter kit

Elektron has unleashed yet another sensible peripheral in the form of the Audio/CV Split Cable Kit.

Initially designed for Elektron Octatrack, Analog Four/Keys and Analog Rytm users, the signal splitting box simply splits a stereo signal into separate mono channels to overcome several routing issues.

These include: Rytm users wanting to connect the dual mono separate voice out jacks to a mixer or soundcard; Analog Four users wanting to sequence external analogue gear with the dual CV/Gate outputs; Octatrack users wanting to sample from consumer electronics devices featuring a 3.5mm headphone jack; or modular users wanting a signal splitting solution essentially functioning as a 4 x output multiple module.

In the box, you will find:

1 x cable adapter module w/3.5mm stereo jack to 2 x 3.5mm and 2 x 1/4" mono sockets

1 x 3.5mm to 1/4" headphone plug adapter

2 x 3.5mm to 1/4" TR cables

The Audio/CV Split Cable Kit is retailing for £20 and can be purchased direct from the Elektron site.