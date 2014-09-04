Effects meet sampling in Korg Mini Kaoss Pad 2S

Korg's new Mini Kaoss Pad 2S is not only an effects processor but, as the last letter in its name signifies, a sampling device, too.

The unit contains 100 effects, all of which can be controlled using the touchpad. You can record samples via the line-in or the built-in mic, and there are three playback modes (One Shot, Gate and Loop). You can change the playback speed and start point of your samples, too.

It's also worth noting that the Mini Kaoss Pad 2S can serve as a portable audio player - just copy your WAV or MP3 files to a microSD card and you're good to go. You can even apply effects to them, should you wish, and there's a built-in speaker.

You should be able to get hold of a Mini Kaoss Pad 2S later this month at a price of around £143. In the meantime, you can find further details on the Korg website.