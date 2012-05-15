DJ /Rupture releases his free Sufi Plug-Ins for Ableton Live

New York-based producer, DJ and journalist Jace Clayton - better known as DJ /Rupture - has released his free-download Sufi Plug-Ins suite, comprising seven Max For Live devices inspired by 'non-western and poetic notions of sound'.
Check out the video above, introducing the project and the individual plug-ins, which include several synthesisers, a drone machine, a clapping drum machine and a unique, culturally-derived plug-in called Devotion.
Clayton explains on his mudd up! blog: "Sufi Plug-Ins v1.0 is a suite of seven free audio tools for Ableton (Max for Live), including four distinct synthesizers hardwired to North African & Arabic maqam scales with quartertone tuning built-in, a device called Devotion which lowers your computer's volume 5 times a day during call to prayer (presets include Agnostic, Fervent, Devout), and a drone machine. The interface is written in the Berber language of Tamazigh, using their neo-Tifinaght script. Roll-over info texts provide fragments of Sufi poetry (plus a little Jean Toomer)."
Clayton points out that he plans to seek requests for further devices from the group of music students he's currently teaching in Cairo.