Decimate your audio with Glitchmachines' "savage" new Subvert plugin

Glitchmachines is getting into the habit of producing plugins that fall into the 'extreme' end of the processing spectrum - check out Cataract and Convex - and Subvert, its latest release, looks set to continue the trend.

This "savage" 3-channel distortion processor is designed to "decimate the frequency spectrum". It does this via five effects - multimode distortion, FM ring modulator, digitizer, metalizer and multimode filter - and is said to be capable of adding everything from subtle harmonics to brutal distortion.

Each channel replicates the same effects chain, and there are two envelope followers and four LFOs. The three channels work in parallel; once their outputs are combined you can process the sound with EQ in the Global section.

Find out more about Subvert on the Glitchmachines website and in the video above. It's available as a PC and Mac plugin in VST/AU formats and can be purchased for $39.

Glitchmachines Subvert features