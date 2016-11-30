Cyclone Analogic revives Roland's TR-606 with the Drum Drone

Cyclone Analogic has announced the TT-606 Drum Drone, a clone of Roland's TR-606 Drumatix machine.

The Drum Drone is an analogue drum machine and improves on the machine that inspired it by featuring nine instruments, compared to seven on the original. It also boasts seven individual outputs (the open and closed hi-hat and rimshot and hand clap share two outputs) alongside main and headphone outs, which smashes the Drumatix's mono output out of the park.

Originally released in 1982, the TR-606 came into being as the rhythmical foil to the TB-303's bubbling basslines. Despite not achieving the cult status of its bigger brothers the 909 and 808, the 606 is still very much in vogue.

Cyclone Analogic is best-known for creating the Bass Bot TT-303, a direct clone of the Roland TB-303. The French firm hasn't quite taken the same approach this time round, with the TT-606's chassis looking somewhat different to that of the original.

The TT-606 Drum Drone is available now for €499, and more details can be found on the Cyclone Analogic website.

Drum Drone TT-606 specs