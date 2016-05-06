Charlotte de Witte's top 10 tips for producers

Belgian DJ/Producer Charlotte de Witte was already DJing at the tender age of 17, disguising her gender by using the alias ‘Raving George’.

Inspired by the sound of electro and electro house, by 2011 De Witte had won The Red Bull Elektropedia Award and earned a place on the main stage of one of dance music’s biggest festivals, Tomorrowland.

Although studying Event and Project Management in the East Flanders province of Ghent, De Witte wasted little time indulging her passion for music. Moving into production, she found almost immediate success with the dark, seductive electronica of You’re Mine in collaboration with Belgian alternative pop act Oscar & The Wolf.

De Witte then switched gears. Favouring the techno domain, she dispensed with her Raving George pseudonym and released the EP Weltschmerz - a killer floor-filler, bound by its classic, dark techno characteristics and an atypical sense of emotional resonance. Always striving to create something memorable, De Witte espouses a confidence and purity that is divorced from the commercial aspects driving so much of today’s modern techno music.

An exciting new talent, we sat down with Charlotte to find her top 10 tips for techno producers…