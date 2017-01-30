Career in Gear: Coldcut's Matt Black

“The Panasonic AVE5 was a video mixer designed for people to edit wedding videos. So you’d have your two VHS decks and use the mixer to crossfade different scenes together. Then in the ‘90s this new idea of VJing took hold and I saw one of these and realised I could use it like a DJ mixer to mix two video sources together. I started going out to parties and mixing visuals along with the music. I did some great parties with Mixmaster Morris - he was DJing in quite an ambient and abstract way, and I was using the AVE5.

“It could only mix two sources at a time, but I fixed up some input selector boxes to it so I could have an Amiga computer, a camera, three VHS decks and a preview monitor using the RF output of each of those items.

“When we developed our audio-visual software, VJamm, I got a friend to modify the AVE5 by replacing its internal crossfader with an external one and mounting it on the DJ mixer underneath the crossfader. Then I bolted them together so you could control the crossfader on both the video and audio mixer, which was a crude but effective way to have an audio-visual mixer.”