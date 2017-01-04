Burnski on creating the first album of his decade-long career

The track DNA is an instant classic. What was the recording process for that one?

“With this album, I spent a solid two weeks, 16 hours a day, recording my synths and trying to really get into it, recording random stuff including all the mistakes. I pretty much recorded nearly every preset on every machine I’ve got and was really inspired, so the majority of the sounds I used came out of that. Some of the loops might have been five seconds long and others three minutes long, and I could have created another four albums to be honest, but I chose sounds that I thought suited the project. I recorded them into the Mac onto Ableton and began working on all these loops – the music pretty much wrote itself after that.”

What did you use for sound generation?

“So a lot of it was done on the Moog Voyager and the Nord Lead. Because the Moog is analogue, it’s got a really heavy sound – I kind of get them talking to each other, so the Moog is hitting one note and then there’s a bit of space for the Nord. But it’s worth pointing out that although I’ve got quite a nice studio and a lot of kit, I’d actually recommend not getting so much gear and really focusing on just one piece of kit. Simplicity and limitation is more important than having lots of gear; you can get a lot more done. Now I’ve unplugged the majority of my gear and I’m finding that I tend to get better results as I don’t have all these options in front of me.”

Would it be correct to say that these limitations are what give your music a sense of consistency?

“Yeah, I guess so. Using one machine is going to gel all the music together more than if you’re using eight different things because you’re going to get an instantly recognisable sound. The funny thing is I’ve done it the wrong way around. I bought a lot of kit, and it’s great I’ve got it, but I’m finding that having too many options stops me in my tracks.”

The breakbeat on DNA seems familiar... Is it a variation of the Amen Break?

“Good question, I can’t think where I even got that. I’ve got a lot of breakbeat samples on my Mac that I’ve sampled myself, but I’m not sure I did with that one. I’ve got big packs of breakbeat loops that are kind of connected. All the sounds were pretty much recorded off the Moog for that one I think. Breakbeat loops are timeless and never going to go out of fashion; I still love them.”