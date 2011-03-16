Burial, Thom Yorke and Four Tet reveal collaboration

Yorke teams up with Four Tet and Burial to release Ego/Mirror.

Yesterday it was revealed that Radiohead's Thom Yorke is set to release a collaborative 12-inch single with two of the most respected names in UK dance music - Four Tet and Burial.

The single, a double-A-side entitled Ego/Mirror, is set to be released on March 21 via Four Tet's Text record label. Only limited numbers of the vinyl-only single will be made available, and are likely to prove fairly difficult to get hold of.

Both tracks from the release were debuted during a mix by Floating Points on London-based dance-music radio station Rinse FM last night. Check out the audio of both tracks below.

Four Tet and Burial have collaborated before, resulting in their excellent 2009 Moth/Wolf Cub single. While Burial has previously remixed the track And It Rained All Night from Yorke's solo album The Eraser.

Listen: Thom Yorke, Burial and Four Tet - Ego

Listen: Thom Yorke, Burial and Four Tet - Mirror