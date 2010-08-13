Brett Domino does Lady Gaga with Korg monotron

You'd think that Korg's monotron would be a perfect fit for MusicRadar contributor Brett Domino, and it becomes clear that this is a match made in micro-synth heaven as you watch him using the cheeky little instrument (and a Korg Kaossilator) to cover Lady Gaga's Bad Romance.

Also having some finger-sliding fun is Steven Peavis, the Chris Lowe to Domino's Neil Tennant. It's another impressive piece of work from the duo, with some ingenuity on display as Brett makes the world's first Kaosillator/ukulele keytar.