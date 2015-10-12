More

Axel Hartmann is working on a new limited edition synth

There aren't going to be very many of them, though...

What do you think he's been up to?
Famed synth designed Axel Hartmann, who's previously worked on instruments from Waldorf, Alesis, StudioLogic, Moog, Access as well as the self-branded Neuron, has taken to Facebook to tease something new.

Said to based on the Waldorf synth engine from the StudioLogic Sledge, this will apparently be a very limited edition instrument (only 20 black and 20 silver models will be made) and will be constructed from an aluminium shell and feature a control panel and knobs made from the same material. It's also said that it'll contain the sample set from the Hartmann Neuron.

We await further details with interest - not least some indication of how much this thing is actually going to cost.

