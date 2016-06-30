Audio Damage Shapes will give your 'analogue signals digital warmth'

Audio Damage's ADM18 Shapes is a new waveshaping Eurorack module and, as stated in the video, will give your analogue signals that digital warmth you know they have been missing.

All joking aside, Shapes aims to add extra character to audio signals via a choice of different onboard waveshapes and saturation algorithms.

The 6HP module features two modes: Lookup and Algorithm. In Lookup mode, the top knob smoothly interpolates between 16 different wavetables, the Param 1 knob selects the width of the table, and the Param 2 knob sets the starting point of the table.

In Algorithm mode, the top knob selects from nine different waveshaping/folding algorithms, and Param 1 and Param 2 alter the effects of those algorithms on the input signal.

With basic signals such as a sine or triangle input, you get a large collection of waveshaping and folding modification, while with other material such as loops, it is effectively a broad palette of distortion, saturation and clipping effects.

Shapes will be available to buy soon, priced at $289. For more information, head on over to the Audio Damage website.

ADM18 Shapes specs