As 808 clones go, the 8raw8 is beautiful and promises to be affordable

The 8raw8 is an authentic-sounding 808 clone which has been handbuilt in France and its makers promise that it will be affordable.

The analogue drum machine expander dispenses with a sequencer in what is possibly a way to cut costs and we'll think you'll agree it does look rather lovely.

Every active component on the signal path is the exact same reference as those used in the original 808. This includes: OPamps, transistors, diodes, signal ICs, with the exception of the HandClap VCA (orig:BA662), which has been replaced by it's little brother (BA6110).

All of the components are Through Hole, so they are soldered through the mainboard, unlike modern miniaturised SMD chips, which have different power ratings and sometimes are off specs compared to a Through Hole version. All of which is to be as faithful to the original as possible, with the exception of the power supply and MIDI circuits, which were redesigned with up-to-date components.

The machine features two mods. Firstly there's the BassDrum Tune Mod, which allows you to modify the BD pitch. You can a djust the BassDrum oscillator frequency in the key of your song, or create basslines using long decay settings (rather than DAW detuning). Recalling the standard pitch is achieved by turning off the "Mod on/off" switch.

Secondly is the HandClap VCA Mod. You can attain soft clicky handclaps to a loud harsh clap. And by opening the VCA potentiometer in Maracas mode, a white noise FX sound is created (the clap isn't triggered anymore).

There is currently no word on price for the 8raw8, so be sure to check back with MusicRadar soon for more details. In the meantime head on over to the 8raw8 website.

8raw8 features

11 Analogue drum voices + Accent

Separate Output for each voice

Master Output

Through Hole electronic components

Ultra Fast MIDI processing

BassDrum Tune Mod

HandClap VCA Mod

Rock solid aluminium chassis

Quality Alpha™ potentiometers

Moog Style rotary knobs

Dimensions: 435x290x90mm (WxDxH)

Weight: 3kg

