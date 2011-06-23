Arturia appoints Source as new UK & Ireland distributor

PRESS RELEASE: Source Distribution today announces its appointment as the new distributor for Arturia Musical Instruments, covering the territories of the UK & Ireland. Effective immediately, Source will supply all Arturia products to the market - including the brand new Spark drum machine system, as well as their existing portfolio of hardware and software products and the fruits of exciting developments yet to come.

Based in Grenoble, France, Arturia Musical Instruments are world renowned for their software emulations of classic, highly desirable synthesizers of yesteryear; and most recently for their development of hardware products. The introduction of the Analog Experience range marked their first hardware foray, and paved the way for the flagship Origin Desktop and Keyboard - both unique and truly no-compromise modular virtual analog synthesizer systems. Arturia continues to progress into new territory with the introduction of the Spark creative drum machine, combining the flexibility of software with the immediacy of hardware.

Given their extensive catalogue, it is unsurprising that Arturia's products have founddaily usein studios and on-stage the world over. They areendorsed by some of the industries mostsuccessfulmusicians -including such luminariesas HerbieHancock, Paul Hartnoll of Orbital, Gareth Jones, Trent Reznor,Tiësto,Hans Zimmer,Roots Manuva,Laurent Garnier, and Canadianproducer Deadmau5.Arturia's products have brought the world's most exclusivesynthesizersto the masses,allowing a new generation to bring history's mostunattainable instruments to theirowncreations, through technology very muchrelevant to the present moment,and with an eye firmly on the future.

Commenting on the appointment,Arturia's President Frédéric Brun added: "The UK is a key market for us and we have done a lot of careful research before deciding to change distribution partners in this territory.Every bit of feedback we got about Source Distribution told us that they were a exceptionally professional outfit with unrivalled sales and marketing power and superb technical resources. We feel confident that our relationship with Source will lead to a higher profile for our brand, and improved availability of Arturia products in the crucial territory of theUK & Ireland."

Source's Director of Distributed Brands Howard Jones said: "We've really admired Arturia's product development over the years, and we're now thrilled to be working with their very talented team. Arturia offers a really compelling blend of high quality hardware and software products, and being able to offer keyboard controllers, drum machines and software synthesizers to the market really expands and strengthens our product portfolio. We're also very excited about the new Arturia products in the pipeline, so it's a perfect time to be embarking on our new partnership."

