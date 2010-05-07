More

Apple iPad UK release date and pricing confirmed

The iPad will land in the UK in three weeks' time.
The iPad will land in the UK in three weeks' time. (Image credit: Image courtesy of Apple)

Apple has announced that its iPad will finally be available in the UK - and eight other countries - from 28 May. The pricing structure for the various models has also been nailed down.

The Wi-Fi iPads will be available for £429 (16GB), £499 (32GB) and £599 (64GB). The Wi-Fi/3G versions, meanwhile, will retail for £529 (16GB), £599 (32GB) and £699 (64GB). Pre-ordering starts on Monday (10 May).

The other countries to be getting the iPad on the same day are Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.