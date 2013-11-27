Alchemy Mobile for iOS updated with new features

Camel Audio has updated the iPad/iPhone synth apps Alchemy Mobile and Alchemy Mobile Pro, with new features among the improvements.

Alchemy claims to be the most powerful synthesis engine on iOS, and anyone who already owns either the regular or Pro edition can expect a free upgrade to version 2.2.5. Among its features are:

Dropbox Import - Import songs and MIDI files directly from Dropbox

Inter-App Audio transport controls - navigate between audio apps while using Alchemy Mobile

Improved menu layout

Stability improvements

Users of Alchemy Mobile Pro can also expect some updates that you won't find in the regular, free version. These are:

MIDI learn - assign MIDI control to parameters in Alchemy Mobile from either hardware or other audio apps

Dropbox Export - Export tracks and MIDI files directly to Dropbox

Alchemy Mobile is free on the App Store, with an upgrade to Alchemy Mobile Pro costing $14.99 / €13.99 / £10.49.