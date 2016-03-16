AAS's Chromaphone 2 plugin synth could become the acoustic object of your affection

Applied Acoustics Systems has introduced a new version of Chromaphone, its 'acoustic object synthesizer'.

The software generates its sounds using acoustic resonators, and specialises in drums, percussion, mallets and strings. Drumheads, bars, marimbas, plates, strings and tubes are combined into pairs and played by a configurable mallet and a flexible noise source.

The software also features a proprietary coupling technology, which models how vibrating objects interact and influence each other, and captures key acoustic behaviours of musical instruments. The result is what's said to be an expressive library of instruments that covers "a vast range of sonic colours".

Enhancements for version 2 include a streamlined interface, a new EQ and compressor module, a new multi-effect processor, a new drumhead resonator and more. The factory library has also been redesigned.

"There is nothing quite like Chromaphone, with its mix of acoustic modelling and synth-like features," reckons Philippe Dérogis, CTO of Applied Acoustics Systems. "Its sonic palette is remarkable, and it reproduces the feel and responsiveness of real-life acoustic instrument.

"With this new version, Chromaphone now benefits from a full multi-effect module and an arpeggiator, which greatly expands its scope, but, most importantly, we have reviewed every module in order to give Chromaphone a sharper response and make it even more responsive and expressive."

Chromaphone 2's full price is $199, but until 11 April it'll be available at the discounted price of $149. Those who purchase it in this period will also get sound designer Daniel Stawczyk's Synbiosis soundbank, which is said to be worth $39.

Find out more on the Applied Acoustics Systems website. Chromaphone 2 works on PC and Mac and is available in VST/AU/AAX formats. A demo is available, too.