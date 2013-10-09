AAS Ultra Analog VA-2 synth released

It's taken a while - the original was released some seven years ago, as we recall - but Applied Acoustics Systems has finally released Ultra Analog VA-2.

This analogue-style synth now has a new streamlined interface, a new equalizer and compressor module, and a new multi-effect processor. There's also native 64-bit operation on Mac OS X, plus a redesigned factory library that contains more than 600 presets.

"Ultra Analog VA-2 is a simple and straightforward synthesizer. Yet, its clever design makes it surprisingly powerful and versatile," says Marc-Pierre Verge, CEO of Applied Acoustics Systems. "We wanted a synthesizer that could cover the whole analog spectrum, from vintage to modern. With its new interface, complete effect section, and expanded library, it is more than ever a complete solution for analogue sounds."

Ultra Analog VA-2 is available now for Mac and PC priced at $199. However, if you buy it before 3 November you can get it for $149.

Find out more and download a demo on the Applied Acoustics Systems Website.