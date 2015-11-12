10 hit singles that rip up the arranging rulebook

Listening to a batch of new releases, it struck us that 2015 might finally have been the year that pop music got interesting again. So we wondered, why?

A trawl through the charts (whilst wearing our music theory hat) made us realise that some producers are no longer happy to just pump out tracks with the same verse-chorus arrangements as before. Song structures are becoming more complex and surprising, which is just fine by us.

We've gathered together a collection of hits, both current and classic, that showcase unusual arrangements.

Whilst researching this feature we kept returned to the same group again and again: The Beatles. We could have easily filled our list with 10 Lennon/McCartney-penned productions that upset the arranging applecart. From the beat-dropping Yesterday to the operatic A Day In The Life, the group and their Abbey Road engineers innovated at every turn and established a precedent for future artists.

Here are 10 huge hits that ride on their coat-tails, from artists who succeeded in creating some songwriting sorcery of their very own…