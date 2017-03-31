TC Electronic unveils Vacuum compact kill switch pedal

TC Electronic has announced the latest addition to its mini pedal line-up, the Vacuum compact kill switch. Or has it?

When we saw this land in our inbox, we had no reason to doubt it wasn't real: plenty of companies make kill switch pedals, and plenty of guitarists use them to great effect.

Plus, given TC Electronic's PrimeTime switching (as seen on the Spark Mini Booster), it makes perfect sense for the zany Danes to make an affordable kill switcher. Why not?

Then we watched the product demo, which makes it clear that this is not, in fact, intended for actual release, given it's designed to “emphasise the licks in between” and mute bass solos.

Then there's also the tongue-in-cheek annotated image on the TC Electronic site (see above) - and the fact that the pedal's two endorsees feature in the band ShitWind.

Ah, well. Even allowing for the time difference, it's still 31 March in Denmark, so does that make TC fools? Or are we fools for even reporting on it? It's all too much for us to take.