TC Electronic unveils BC208 portable bass cabinet

TC Electronic has announced the BC208, a lightweight, portable 2x8” bass cabinet.

Designed to be used vertically or horizontally, the BC208 delivers 200 watts via two custom-engineered 8” speakers.

The “easily stackable” cabinet is built from hard plywood, covered in anti-skid material and finished with a metal grille, and offers two 8-ohm speaker connections.

TC is promising “clear and focused bass tones with an immediate response and super-tight feel”.

The BC208 is available Q4 2018 for $299. See TC Electronic for more info.