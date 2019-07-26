TC Electronic brings its MASH footswitch tech to the Flashback 2 X4 Delay pedal

We really dug the Flashback 2’s pressure-sensitive MASH footswitch, so we’re positively thrilled to see TC Electronic bring the technology to its new Flashback 2 X4 Delay pedal.

Updating the format of the original Line 6 DL4-bothering X4, this sequel offers three MASH footswitches for real-time modification of delay sounds.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

There’s also a new Crystal algorithm - bringing the grand total of delay types up to 10, plus six TonePrint slots - and the ability to load six presets via a preset bank switch.

As per the original, there’s a dedicated tap tempo switch and analogue dry-through, as well as expression pedal and MIDI inputs, a subdivision knob with 11 tempo settings and a 40-second looper. Phewph.

(Image credit: TC Electronic)

The Flashback 2 X4 Delay is available imminently, with the price TBC. See TC Electronic for more.