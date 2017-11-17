Taurus releases Stomp-Head 3 pedalboard guitar amp

Poland’s Taurus Amplification has unveiled the latest version of its Stomp-Head pedalboard guitar amp, the Stomp-Head 3.

Available in Classic and High Gain configurations, the new design offers two channels with a 60W output, all with smaller dimensions than previous models.

Three footswitches control channel, boost and mute, while a switch on the rear activates mix mode, allowing both channels to be used simultaneously.

There are also controls for power reduction down to 25W, plus a line out with cab-sim option.

The Stomp-Head 3 Classic (€696) and High Gain (€740) are available now - see Taurus Amplification for more info.