Sustainable 3D-printed guitar Kickstarter launched

A Kickstarter campaign has launched for a the world's first 3D-printed production guitar that aims to 'save the planet, one guitar at a time.'

The Zero Guitar uses recyclable thermo nylon PA12 material in a process that reuses any waste material from production for future builds. Resulting in zero waste.

(Image credit: Zero Guitar)

The concept and ergonomic curves of the Zero are the brainchild of Neil Hewitson, who has spent 15 years working as a guitar technician for Gibson and as a CGI designer. He's now combining his experiences for this new venture that will see the guitars produced in the UK.

The Kickstarter is looking to fund the first run of guitars and enable Hewitson to purchase the hardware for complete builds. As well as the £2,300 pledge option for a fully built Zero in Cosmo Grey finish, guitar body (£620) and body with separate hardware kits (£850) are also available for self-build projects to potential backers with a February 2020 delivery estimate.