Summer NAMM 2019: Wild Custom’s “revolutionary” Gyrock system allows you to switch between 6 pickups mid-song

SUMMER NAMM 2019: In what’s likely to be one of the innovations of the show, French luthier Wild Customs has unveiled the Gyrock, a revolving pickup system that the company is calling “revolutionary”.

Up to six pickups can be loaded in a single guitar, thanks to the Gyrock’s pickup modules, and physically switched using two levers on the guitar’s body.

Players can easily replace pickups “within seconds” using the company’s rear-mountable modules, and a range of Seymour Duncan pickups is included.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Wild Custom Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Wild Custom Guitars)

The patent-pending system is currently available exclusively on Wild Custom Guitars, although we’re intrigued to see if the builder will offer it up to other manufacturers further down the line.

See Gyrock Guitars for more info.