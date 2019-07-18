Summer NAMM 2019: Vox brings the Nutube-equipped Mini Superbeetle to bassists

SUMMER NAMM 2019: We were pleasantly surprised by the tones available from the Nutube-enabled Mini Superbeetle guitar amp, and now Vox has released a bass incarnation.

Like the guitar edition, the head is equipped with Nutube for valve-esque tones, but the speaker cabinet utilises a bass-reflex structure for a sturdier low-end.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vox) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Vox) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Vox)

Other new features include a compressor, bass-optimised four-band EQ and a fuzz sound to capture Macca-style tones from the era.

The Mini Superbeetle Bass is available from September for £280. See Vox Amps for more info.