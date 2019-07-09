Summer NAMM 2019: Janktone’s Jankenstein promises “the first real and defining change to the humbucker pickup since 1955”

SUMMER NAMM 2019: California co Janktone has unveiled the Jankenstein Humbucker, which it claims delivers “the first real and defining change to the humbucker pickup since 1955”.

The patent-pending design features ‘variable stacking height bobbins’, which can be used to alter the pickup to individual guitarists’ playing styles.

No volume loss is promised when coil-splitting, while Janktone also reckons guitarists will hear enhanced clarity on clean and overdriven tones, with increased note separation.

The Jankenstein Humbucker is available in six- and seven-string configurations for guitar and four-string for bass.

Summer NAMM introductory prices clock in at $180 for six-string guitar and four-string bass, and $200 for the seven-string pickup.

See Janktone for more info.