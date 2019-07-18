Summer NAMM 2019: Fender launches signature electric guitars for Spoon's Britt Daniel and Lincoln Brewster

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender has unveiled a pair of signature electric guitars for the guitarist of indie-rock icons Spoon, the Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline, as well as the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster.

Britt Daniel’s Tele Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body finished in a distinctive custom Amarillo Gold lacquer, but it’s the electronics that set this sig apart.

Its pair of Fender Custom Shop single coils are complemented by an S-1 switch that changes between series and parallel pickup wiring.

(Image credit: Fender)

Other features include a ‘Deep C’ maple neck, with 9.5”-radius fingerboard, medium-jumbo frets, Fender ClassicGear tuners and an electro socket output jack.

Lincoln Brewster, meanwhile, opted for an Aztec Gold-finished body, with compound radius on the maple fingerboard and two-point tremolo with pop-in arm.

DiMarzio provide the single coils, which comprise two Area 58s in the neck and middle, and an Area 61 in the bridge, all of which are noiseless.

(Image credit: Fender)

These are augmented by an onboard active boost, activated via the push/pull volume control, and a custom mid-boost, which is adjusted via the tone 1 knob.

Other features include a ‘soft V’ maple neck, medium-jumbo frets, 1-ply Eggshell pickguard and vintage-style locking tuners.

The Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline is available from September for $1,999/£1,899, while the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster lands in August for $1,999/£1,869. See Fender for more.

In other signature model news, a load more finishes are being launched for existing signature guitars and basses: the Justin Meldal-Johnson Bass will be released in Black; the Tony Franklin Fretless Precision Bass will now be offered in Lake Placid Blue with a matching headstock; the Jim Atkins JA-90 Telecaster Thinline will be released in Arctic White; and the Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster will be refreshed in Copper.

These models are in addition to Fender’s other major SNAMM electric launch, the 21-strong Vintera guitar and bass range.