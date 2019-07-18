Summer NAMM 2019: Fender launches signature electric guitars for Spoon's Britt Daniel and Lincoln Brewster

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Fender has unveiled a pair of signature electric guitars for the guitarist of indie-rock icons Spoon, the Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline, as well as the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster.
Britt Daniel’s Tele Thinline features a semi-hollow ash body finished in a distinctive custom Amarillo Gold lacquer, but it’s the electronics that set this sig apart.
Its pair of Fender Custom Shop single coils are complemented by an S-1 switch that changes between series and parallel pickup wiring.
Other features include a ‘Deep C’ maple neck, with 9.5”-radius fingerboard, medium-jumbo frets, Fender ClassicGear tuners and an electro socket output jack.
Lincoln Brewster, meanwhile, opted for an Aztec Gold-finished body, with compound radius on the maple fingerboard and two-point tremolo with pop-in arm.
DiMarzio provide the single coils, which comprise two Area 58s in the neck and middle, and an Area 61 in the bridge, all of which are noiseless.
These are augmented by an onboard active boost, activated via the push/pull volume control, and a custom mid-boost, which is adjusted via the tone 1 knob.
Other features include a ‘soft V’ maple neck, medium-jumbo frets, 1-ply Eggshell pickguard and vintage-style locking tuners.
The Britt Daniel Signature Telecaster Thinline is available from September for $1,999/£1,899, while the Lincoln Brewster Signature Stratocaster lands in August for $1,999/£1,869. See Fender for more.
In other signature model news, a load more finishes are being launched for existing signature guitars and basses: the Justin Meldal-Johnson Bass will be released in Black; the Tony Franklin Fretless Precision Bass will now be offered in Lake Placid Blue with a matching headstock; the Jim Atkins JA-90 Telecaster Thinline will be released in Arctic White; and the Troy Van Leeuwen Jazzmaster will be refreshed in Copper.
These models are in addition to Fender’s other major SNAMM electric launch, the 21-strong Vintera guitar and bass range.