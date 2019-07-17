Summer NAMM 2019: Cort launches nicely spec’d Little CJ compact acoustic electric guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Cort has unveiled the Little CJ, a compact acoustic guitar with a number of neat design touches.

The sound of the Little CJ’s three-quarter jumbo body is enhanced by an arched back, which promises a fuller, richer tone from the solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Smaller-handed players will be pleased to note the 597mm (23.5”) scale length across the 20-fret V-shaped mahogany neck and ovangkol fretboard, while the nut width is a regular 43mm.

Fishman’s Presys II Preamp is onboard, featuring two-band EQ, built-in tuner and phase switch, while there are also 18:1 open gear tuners and Cort’s scooped surface bridge, designed to enhance sustain and improve string angle from the saddle to the body.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The Little CJ is also available with walnut back and sides, or in an all-blackwood configuration.

Each model boasts black binding and white purfling, and costs $599, including gigbag.

Head on over to Cort Guitars for more info.