Summer NAMM 2019: Cort launches nicely spec’d Little CJ compact acoustic electric guitar

SUMMER NAMM 2019: Cort has unveiled the Little CJ, a compact acoustic guitar with a number of neat design touches.
The sound of the Little CJ’s three-quarter jumbo body is enhanced by an arched back, which promises a fuller, richer tone from the solid Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides.
Smaller-handed players will be pleased to note the 597mm (23.5”) scale length across the 20-fret V-shaped mahogany neck and ovangkol fretboard, while the nut width is a regular 43mm.
Fishman’s Presys II Preamp is onboard, featuring two-band EQ, built-in tuner and phase switch, while there are also 18:1 open gear tuners and Cort’s scooped surface bridge, designed to enhance sustain and improve string angle from the saddle to the body.
The Little CJ is also available with walnut back and sides, or in an all-blackwood configuration.
Each model boasts black binding and white purfling, and costs $599, including gigbag.
Head on over to Cort Guitars for more info.