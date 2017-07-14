Summer NAMM 2017: Universal Audio’s Ox gets “perfect tone from tube guitar amps at any volume”

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Universal Audio has been releasing an increasing number of guitar products of late, and now the company has expanded into physical guitar gear with the Ox Amp Top Box.

The Ox is a reactive load box and attenuator, allowing guitarists to play and record tube amps at any volume, utilising “instant album-quality” mic, room and speaker cabinet emulations onboard the unit.

Rig presets offer mic and studio emulations, while Dynamic Speaker Modelling emulates speaker break-up and cone cry, for convincing cranked amp tones.

Colour us intrigued. The Ox is due to land this winter, clocking in at $1,299. See Universal Audio for more info.

Features

Premium, no-compromise analog reactive load box for tube guitar amps

Five finely-tuned guitar amp attenuation levels — from off, to whisper quiet, to full band volume

Front-panel “Rig” control for instant, album-quality mic and speaker cabinet emulations

UA Dynamic Speaker Modeling faithfully emulates speaker breakup and cone cry

World-class Universal Audio EQ, compression, delay, and reverb effects built-in

Selectable 4, 8, and 16-Ohm operation

Front-panel Headphone out for silent practice with cranked tones

Balanced TRS line outs, and S/PDIF digital output for recording

Pair with OX mobile or desktop app over Wi-Fi for editing and saving presets